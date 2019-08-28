JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 17,257 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,065,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,257 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.95% of Hubbell worth $136,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.0% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 57.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.3% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 1,950.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBB traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, hitting $125.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,312. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.48. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $137.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.14.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.09%.

In other Hubbell news, insider Kevin Arthur Poyck sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total transaction of $233,362.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,476.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neal J. Keating bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.77 per share, with a total value of $62,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,085.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Gabelli assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $138.00 price target on Hubbell and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

