JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 238,078 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,664,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,078 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $184,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1,012.3% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period.

In other Henry Schein news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 20,712 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $1,494,785.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,997,035.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,856 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $412,525.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,985,097.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,524 shares of company stock valued at $3,984,949 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.64.

NASDAQ HSIC traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $60.57. The company had a trading volume of 28,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.41. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $72.81.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

