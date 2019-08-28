JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,386,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,938 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $142,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in Tech Data by 16.4% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Tech Data in the second quarter valued at $289,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Tech Data by 11.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Tech Data during the second quarter valued at $9,964,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Tech Data by 4.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TECD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tech Data from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of Tech Data stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.65. 5,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,292. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.64 and its 200 day moving average is $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.26. Tech Data Corp has a 12 month low of $66.93 and a 12 month high of $111.08.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tech Data Corp will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry J. Harczak, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $209,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,237.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Tonnison sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $409,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,911.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $819,858 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

