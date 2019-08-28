JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $152.48 Million Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,079,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 232,025 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.77% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $152,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 229,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,002,000 after buying an additional 15,544 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,364,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 43,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 62,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSM traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $66.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,914. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.70. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 1-year low of $64.59 and a 1-year high of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.62 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSM. Northcoast Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $89.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Gordon Haskett lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.02 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Stephens set a $82.00 target price on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, William Blair lowered MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.70.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.