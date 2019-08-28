JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 759,980 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 160,799 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.30% of Paycom Software worth $170,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,030,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $883,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,516,000 after buying an additional 76,313 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H D Vest Advisory Services boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 11,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.79.

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded down $6.60 on Wednesday, reaching $248.50. 10,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,294. Paycom Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $107.46 and a fifty-two week high of $257.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.61 and a 200 day moving average of $209.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 114.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.88 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 38.25%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total transaction of $5,821,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.95, for a total value of $522,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,848,457. 16.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

