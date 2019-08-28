JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 114,780 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,709,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,780 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.17% of Cinemark worth $130,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 766.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Sean Gamble sold 5,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $235,263.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,230,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

NYSE CNK traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $37.55. 6,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,615. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.71. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.49 and a 12 month high of $43.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average of $38.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $957.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.57 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.32%.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

