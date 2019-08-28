JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 2,868,691 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 563.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,377,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,868,691 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $124,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,731,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,859. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $37.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.69.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

