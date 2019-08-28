JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 108,462 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 108,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $163,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,580,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 3,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 56,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total value of $9,392,292.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,516.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory B. Plemmons sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total value of $204,074.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,610.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,799 shares of company stock valued at $14,586,493 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. ValuEngine lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $162.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.08.

ODFL traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.44. 5,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.95. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.49. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $171.87.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

