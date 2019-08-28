Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.33.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $85.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $114.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, COO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Malcolm Donnan sold 5,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,333,191 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALU. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 332.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,246,000 after acquiring an additional 293,293 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $15,993,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 75.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,099,000 after acquiring an additional 66,352 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 567.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 66,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 56,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 57.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 40,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

