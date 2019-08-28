Keel Point LLC Buys 824 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,139,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,961,000 after acquiring an additional 11,126,961 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,561,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $1,717,527,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,562,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,113,000 after acquiring an additional 660,240 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,305,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,295,000 after acquiring an additional 183,316 shares during the period. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. ValuEngine raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.10.

Shares of KO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.82. The stock had a trading volume of 289,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,913,392. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.40. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.25 and a one year high of $54.94. The firm has a market cap of $229.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 146,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $7,929,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 244,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,133.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Francisco Crespo sold 125,948 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $6,297,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,331,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 488,761 shares of company stock valued at $25,417,705. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

