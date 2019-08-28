Keel Point LLC Lowers Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Keel Point LLC lessened its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hayden Royal LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.3% during the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 20.3% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 17,375 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,635,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC stock traded up $2.52 on Wednesday, reaching $172.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,247. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $138.65 and a 52 week high of $211.46. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.54%.

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Cascend Securities lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.83.

In other news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $100,548.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,548. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

