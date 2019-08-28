Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.33

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.33 and traded as low as $31.36. Kelly Services shares last traded at $31.36, with a volume of 4 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kelly Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $24.33.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

