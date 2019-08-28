KeyCorp Reiterates “Hold” Rating for CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Sidoti raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIRCOR International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

CIR stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,445. The stock has a market cap of $675.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $269.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

