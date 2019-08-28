Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$6.75 to C$5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 248.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Khiron Life Sciences stock traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 353,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,127. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 million and a P/E ratio of -3.29. Khiron Life Sciences has a 12 month low of C$0.91 and a 12 month high of C$4.35.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Khiron Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khiron Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.