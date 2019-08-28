Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.81.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KIN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim began coverage on Kindred Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Kindred Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 2,368.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 8.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIN traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.19. The stock had a trading volume of 116,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a current ratio of 11.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.57. The stock has a market cap of $275.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.38. Kindred Biosciences has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $15.20.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.46% and a negative net margin of 1,583.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

