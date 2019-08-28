Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Kingstone Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Kingstone Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kingstone Companies to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

KINS opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $34.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.40 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kingstone Companies news, insider Barry Goldstein acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $36,990.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 611,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,031.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 16,950 shares of company stock worth $138,482 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KINS shares. Boenning Scattergood set a $13.00 price target on Kingstone Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.