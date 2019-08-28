Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KTB. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.07.

NYSE:KTB opened at $32.92 on Friday. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $25.78 and a one year high of $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.53.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $609.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%.

In other Kontoor Brands news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.96 per share, for a total transaction of $251,664.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.15 per share, with a total value of $165,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $189,676,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $137,562,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $30,144,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $26,434,000. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $16,172,000. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

