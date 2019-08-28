KROTON EDUCACIO/S (OTCMKTS:KROTY) Shares Down 3.8%

KROTON EDUCACIO/S (OTCMKTS:KROTY) shares fell 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.25, 5,485 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 49,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77.

KROTON EDUCACIO/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KROTY)

Kroton Educacional SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: In-Class Higher Education, Distance Learning Higher Education, and Basic Education. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and post-graduate courses; manages child, K-12, and high-school teaching activities; sells textbooks and learning aids; and licenses teaching and pedagogic products.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for KROTON EDUCACIO/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KROTON EDUCACIO/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.