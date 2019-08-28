KZ Cash Price Down 21.6% Over Last 7 Days (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last week, KZ Cash has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and BitBay. KZ Cash has a total market cap of $27,509.00 and $429.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005886 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About KZ Cash

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz.

KZ Cash Coin Trading

KZ Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

