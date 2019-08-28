Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,810,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 272,430 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. LSV Asset Management owned 1.87% of Lam Research worth $527,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,565,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,354,358,000 after acquiring an additional 913,293 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 563.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,745,000 after purchasing an additional 885,862 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Lam Research by 249.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 582,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,202,000 after purchasing an additional 415,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,720,000 after purchasing an additional 395,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in Lam Research by 360.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 263,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,223,000 after purchasing an additional 206,558 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.69.

In other Lam Research news, insider Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 3,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $837,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,109 shares of company stock worth $5,072,969 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $3.25 on Wednesday, hitting $203.02. The stock had a trading volume of 80,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.96 and its 200-day moving average is $189.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.61. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $122.64 and a 52-week high of $218.49.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

