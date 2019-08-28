Lamden (TAU) Price Hits $0.0113 on Exchanges

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Lamden has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $113.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lamden has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One Lamden token can now be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Radar Relay and DEx.top.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00033579 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000872 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Lamden

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io.

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DEx.top, Bilaxy, HitBTC and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

