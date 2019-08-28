Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.29.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LVS. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Argus lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Las Vegas Sands to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,610,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,336,033,000 after purchasing an additional 102,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,094,168,000 after purchasing an additional 664,769 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,063,064 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $358,510,000 after acquiring an additional 858,697 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,970,962 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $242,070,000 after buying an additional 66,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,215,580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $167,354,000 after buying an additional 87,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LVS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.51. 120,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,147,644. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $47.39 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.63.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.77%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

