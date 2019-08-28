LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Alliance Data Systems comprises about 3.1% of LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Southside Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,605,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Timothy P. King sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total value of $406,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.00. The stock had a trading volume of 606,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,913. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.52. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $121.85 and a 52 week high of $250.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 46.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 14.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 11.69%.

ADS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Alliance Data Systems to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank raised Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $173.00 target price on Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

