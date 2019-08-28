Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Corteva alerts:

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page bought 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CTVA traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.04. The stock had a trading volume of 44,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,425,544. Corteva has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.13.

Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.