Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $57,000 Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 312.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Cummins by 54.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 315,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,043,000 after acquiring an additional 111,320 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Cummins by 2.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 34,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Cummins by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cummins by 58.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 79,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 2.5% in the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 63,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.14. The stock had a trading volume of 24,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,628. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.40 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.311 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.61%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $168.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $169.00 target price (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.67.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

