Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Carnival during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carnival during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 92.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Carnival to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. William Blair downgraded Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Carnival from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.26.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald purchased 22,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $997,321.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $930,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCL traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,742. Carnival Corp has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $67.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.43. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.09%. Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

