Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 106,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 35,874 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $469,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$81.15 during trading on Wednesday. 8,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,564. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.66 and a 52 week high of $81.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.82.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

