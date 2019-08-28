Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock remained flat at $$34.14 during trading hours on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $26.18 and a 1-year high of $36.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.57.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

