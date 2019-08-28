Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) Receives €15.98 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €15.98 ($18.58).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LEO shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €4.00 ($4.65) price target on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Independent Research set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HSBC set a €11.75 ($13.66) price target on Leoni and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of Leoni stock opened at €10.23 ($11.89) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is €16.48. Leoni has a 52-week low of €8.08 ($9.39) and a 52-week high of €38.55 ($44.83). The firm has a market cap of $334.04 million and a PE ratio of -1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Leoni Company Profile

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

