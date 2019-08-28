Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.97

Leon’s Furniture Ltd. (TSE:LNF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.97 and traded as high as $15.75. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 2,210 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 12.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Leon’s Furniture’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

In other Leon’s Furniture news, insider Antomel Limited sold 1,535,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.25, for a total transaction of C$23,415,948.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,548,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$160,865,723.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile (TSE:LNF)

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. It also offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and insurance products.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.