Life & Banc Split Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:LBS)

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of LBS stock traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.37. 100,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,104. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.88. Life & Banc Split has a 1-year low of C$4.93 and a 1-year high of C$9.80. The company has a market cap of $194.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 67.53, a current ratio of 67.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.12.

About Life & Banc Split

Life & Banc Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across banking and life insurance sector. The fund primarily invests in the stocks of the six largest banks of the country, as well as of life insurance companies, utilizing a split share structure on a low cost basis.

