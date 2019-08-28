LIFE (LIFE) Market Cap Hits $1.04 Million

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. LIFE has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $13,822.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LIFE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Tidex. In the last seven days, LIFE has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00240062 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.88 or 0.01296377 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00019249 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00092476 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022270 BTC.

LIFE Profile

LIFE launched on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,442,468,688 tokens. LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Tidex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

