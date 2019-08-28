Lincoln National Corp Takes $204,000 Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,845 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1,053.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 147,191 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 134,430 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,709,381 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $165,944,000 after buying an additional 1,889,337 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,734,026 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $792,161,000 after buying an additional 9,515,682 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 449,255 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $23,905,000 after buying an additional 25,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 5,601 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.56.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.84. 565,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,741,880. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $57.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.82 and a 200 day moving average of $52.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.73.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

In other TJX Companies news, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

