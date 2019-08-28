Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Short Interest Down 11.8% in August

Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,863,800 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the July 15th total of 5,515,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Linde from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Linde from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.83.

NYSE:LIN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,601. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.63. Linde has a 12-month low of $145.95 and a 12-month high of $206.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

In other news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $62,454.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.27, for a total value of $11,160,352.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 50.9% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

