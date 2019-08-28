Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Tops $0.0100

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $24,729.00 and $6.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,011.59 or 2.16038099 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00022811 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001245 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,481,110 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP.

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

