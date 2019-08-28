LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $66.35

LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $66.35 and last traded at $66.56, with a volume of 789 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.37.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price objective on LogMeIn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub lowered LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $313.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.98 million. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 1.82%. LogMeIn’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. LogMeIn’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOGM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LogMeIn during the second quarter worth $33,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LogMeIn during the first quarter worth $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in LogMeIn during the first quarter worth $91,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in LogMeIn during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in LogMeIn during the first quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

