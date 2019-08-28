LS Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in Humana by 2.8% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 13.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Humana by 0.4% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Humana by 2.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Humana from $315.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Humana from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Humana from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.69.

In related news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total value of $2,097,138.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUM stock traded up $5.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.66. The stock had a trading volume of 329,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,135. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.31. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $225.65 and a 52-week high of $355.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Humana’s payout ratio is 15.12%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.