LS Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 135.1% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 345.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James E. Rohr purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.14 per share, with a total value of $601,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPC. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.62.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,031,725. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.80. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.68.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

