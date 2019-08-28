LS Investment Advisors LLC Buys 244 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Allergan by 2,162.5% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in Allergan during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allergan during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Allergan by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. TheStreet raised Allergan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Svb Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective (down previously from $217.00) on shares of Allergan in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $166.08 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Allergan from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.43.

AGN stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.81. The stock had a trading volume of 991,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,329. The stock has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.58. Allergan plc has a 52-week low of $114.27 and a 52-week high of $197.00.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 54.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Allergan’s payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

