LS Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,355,000. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,763,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,375,000 after buying an additional 374,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,758,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,842,000 after buying an additional 212,918 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,083,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,047,000 after buying an additional 196,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 559,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,866,000 after buying an additional 154,615 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on VNO. Argus cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Scotiabank raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of VNO stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.97. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $58.60 and a one year high of $77.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $463.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.72 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 139.71%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.