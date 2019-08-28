LS Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.0% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,039,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,085,000 after buying an additional 166,952 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,439,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $374,222,000 after buying an additional 36,737 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 12,204.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,259,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,980,000 after buying an additional 3,233,312 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 33.0% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,139,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,220,000 after buying an additional 530,897 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,993,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,022,000 after buying an additional 51,804 shares during the period. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra L. Reed bought 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,750 shares of company stock worth $6,448,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.93. 169,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,308,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $127.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.78.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.