LS Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,094,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,264,000 after buying an additional 58,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,008,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $779,687,000 after acquiring an additional 585,738 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in United Parcel Service by 25.3% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 361,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,354,000 after acquiring an additional 73,031 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 10,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 26,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, hitting $115.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,109. The firm has a market cap of $95.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.53. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $89.89 and a one year high of $125.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The company had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.04%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.82.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

