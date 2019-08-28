LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,103 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSY. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hershey to $133.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hershey from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Hershey from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Hershey from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.71.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total value of $774,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,429 shares in the company, valued at $21,105,221.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.14 per share, for a total transaction of $129,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,140. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,100 shares of company stock worth $401,990 and have sold 135,176 shares worth $18,779,152. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.87. 35,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,095. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.09. Hershey Co has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $159.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.49 and a 200 day moving average of $129.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 83.29%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.65%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

