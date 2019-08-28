LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 796 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 260.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Bank of America downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Compass Point set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,093 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $191,293.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,075.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb bought 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,374.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at $145,862.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.57. 444,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,369,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.85.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 35.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

