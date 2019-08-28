LSV Asset Management Buys 3,176,786 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 12.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,852,963 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,176,786 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $284,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,343,847 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950,938 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,162,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593,791 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its position in Ford Motor by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 2,329,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,793 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,072,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,121,000 after buying an additional 1,497,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,237,829 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,668,000 after buying an additional 1,232,732 shares in the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $153,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,027 shares in the company, valued at $676,776.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $192,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,065.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,650 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on F shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.48.

Shares of F traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,771,832. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.