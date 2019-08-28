LSV Asset Management Has $258.14 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,105,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 854,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.13% of Comcast worth $258,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 639,819 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,495 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 43,480 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Cibc Bank USA raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 23.1% in the second quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 27,072 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,070,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.31 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America set a $58.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.42.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $70,523.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $43.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,882,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,298,758. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.29. The stock has a market cap of $192.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average is $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.