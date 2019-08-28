LSV Asset Management Has $438.19 Million Holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,183,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,500 shares during the quarter. Kroger comprises approximately 0.7% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.53% of Kroger worth $438,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 91,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of Kroger by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Kroger by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 121,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Kroger by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kroger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.61.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.53. The company had a trading volume of 323,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,577,536. Kroger Co has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $32.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average is $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Kroger had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $37.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

In other Kroger news, Director Ronald Sargent bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.49 per share, with a total value of $107,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 94,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,243.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen M. Mckinney sold 15,600 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $343,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,600 shares of company stock worth $955,450 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

