LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,976,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,620 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.41% of Celanese worth $320,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,756,000 after purchasing an additional 694,491 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 20.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,892,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,634,000 after acquiring an additional 323,714 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Celanese by 578.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 232,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after acquiring an additional 198,562 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter valued at $21,138,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Celanese by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 937,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,386,000 after acquiring an additional 171,049 shares in the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese stock traded up $2.10 on Wednesday, hitting $109.32. 21,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,393. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.16. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $82.91 and a 1 year high of $119.29.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup set a $122.00 price target on shares of Celanese and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.87.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

