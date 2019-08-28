LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,691,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 141,384 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $381,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 5,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 36.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $39,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,925 shares in the company, valued at $233,853.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPR traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.58. 22,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,571. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.48 and a twelve month high of $100.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 56.85% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.67%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.