LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,043,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,526,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.51% of FirstEnergy worth $344,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,393,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,645,000 after purchasing an additional 382,694 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,432,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,807,000 after buying an additional 41,378 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,424,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,595,000 after buying an additional 16,508 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,314,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,931,000 after buying an additional 793,249 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,526,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,136,000 after buying an additional 146,202 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of FE stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.33. The stock had a trading volume of 134,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,933,797. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day moving average is $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.27. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $45.90.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.79%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.69%.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.14 per share, with a total value of $123,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

